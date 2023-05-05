Local Police investigating stabbing outside Newton ice rink Police said a woman stabbed a 32-year-old Quincy man in the parking lot and then fled the scene in her vehicle.

Authorities are investigating the stabbing Thursday night of a 32-year-old Quincy man in the parking lot of a Newton ice rink.

State police said officers responded around 9:16 p.m. to the report of the assault in the parking lot of the Daly Memorial Rink on Nonantum Road. At the scene, they found a 32-year-old Quincy man suffering from a stab wound.

The man told officers he’d driven to the rink to play soccer on a nearby field and was outside his car when a woman got out of her own vehicle and “confronted and stabbed him,” police said. The woman then allegedly got back into her car and fled the scene.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment of his wound, which was not life-threatening, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.