Authorities investigating fatal stabbing of 59-year-old woman in Chelsea

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Authorities are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 59-year-old woman in Chelsea.
According to State police, Margarita Morehead “was stabbed several times, resulting in her death” this morning at a residence on Lafayette Avenue in Chelsea.
A State police spokesman told Boston.com in an email that he was not aware of any arrests thus far.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.