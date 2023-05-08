Local Authorities investigating fatal stabbing of 59-year-old woman in Chelsea The stabbing occurred inside a residence on Lafayette Avenue.

Authorities are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 59-year-old woman in Chelsea.

According to State police, Margarita Morehead “was stabbed several times, resulting in her death” this morning at a residence on Lafayette Avenue in Chelsea.

A State police spokesman told Boston.com in an email that he was not aware of any arrests thus far.