Local Police seek suspects after violent night in Boston leaves 2 dead, 2 injured in separate shootings Speaking at one of the shooting scenes, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox described Sunday as a "pretty violent night" for the city. Cards from Boston's Neighborhood Trauma Team were left at homes and on cars after a triple shooting on Oct. 30 in Dorchester. Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe, File

Two people were killed and two others wounded in separate shootings in Boston on Sunday, according to police.

Around 8:32 p.m., officers were called to Wildwood Street in Mattapan for a report of a person shot, the Boston Police Department said in a news release. At the scene, the officers found two adult men with apparent gunshot wounds; both were taken to nearby hospitals, where one of the men later died of his injuries, according to the release.

The second man is receiving care for life-threatening injuries, police said.

As officers investigated the Mattapan shooting, two more people arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds, according to the release.

One died of his injuries, and Boston police said in a later news release that the man had been shot near Centre Street in Dorchester.

The other person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in an unrelated shooting on Kingston Street downtown, according to the release.

Police have not named any of the shooting victims.

“Tonight we had a pretty violent night in the city,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters near the Mattapan scene on Sunday, according to The Boston Globe.

“It’s very early in the investigation and we’re not exactly sure how they’re related, if they’re related at all,” he said of the shootings, according to the Globe.

The Boston Police Department encouraged anyone with information about the shootings to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members can also share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Additionally, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team, which provides support to those impacted by community violence, is reachable at 617-431-0125.

Boston’s Sunday shootings, by location: