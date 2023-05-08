Local Man’s body pulled from Merrimack River in Methuen Firefighters and a dive team recovered the body.

A man’s body was recovered from the Merrimack River in Methuen Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Methuen firefighters and a state police dive team recovered the body, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio told Boston.com in an e-mail.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said the call about a body came in at 12:45 p.m., 7 News Boston reports. The body was recovered near a boat ramp in the area of 1110 Riverside Drive.

The state medical examiner is taking custody of the body, The Boston Globe reports, and the death is under investigation.

No other information was available.