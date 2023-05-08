Local Missing Reading woman found dead near her home Police said her death is not considered suspicious.

A missing 37-year-old Reading woman has been found dead. Her death is not considered suspicious, Reading police said in a news release Monday.

Jaelyn Zunino was found dead near her home after going missing on May 4.

Jaelyn Zunino, also known as Jackie Rotondi, was last seen the morning of Thursday, May 4, police said. She was later found dead near her home.

According to a Facebook post from a family member, Zunino’s body was recovered Sunday afternoon. Another post said she grew up in Reading and Stoneham, and leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter.

Zunino’s friends and family have been posting on Facebook asking for help finding her for days.

“My heart is completely broken…heaven got such an amazing person,” one loved one wrote in a post Monday.

“While all unattended deaths are investigated, a preliminary investigation by Reading Police indicates that her death is not believed to be suspicious,” police said in the release.

Police have notified Zunino’s next of kin of her death. They are not releasing further information at this time.