Local Pedestrian struck and killed by car while walking on North Andover sidewalk The crash remains under investigation, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

A pedestrian died Sunday after being struck by a car in North Andover while walking on the sidewalk, according to authorities.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was walking along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 around 1:30 p.m. when they were hit by a Honda Civic.

The pedestrian was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

According to the DA’s office, the driver of the Honda remained at the scene. As of Monday, no charges had been filed or citations issued.

The crash remains under investigation by state and local police, the DA’s office said.