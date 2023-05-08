Local Police: Young woman killed in Longmeadow crash struck by ‘multiple’ cars on I-91 after being ejected from vehicle The investigation into the Sunday crash, which involved several vehicles, remains under investigation.

Authorities are investigating an early Sunday morning crash on I-91 in Longmeadow that resulted in the death of a woman who police say was ejected from one of the cars involved and then struck by “multiple” vehicles traveling on the highway.

Troopers responded around 2:55 a.m. to the scene of the crash where they found several vehicles with varying amounts of damage, state police said.

The initial investigation indicates that a Volkswagen Rabbit was traveling northbound on the interstate when it was struck from behind by a Dodge Ram pickup truck, causing the smaller vehicle to roll over and the passenger, an adult woman, to be ejected from the car, according to police. The pickup came to rest against the guardrail.

Police said after she was thrown from her car, the woman, believed to be in her early 20s from Springfield, was struck by “multiple” vehicles; she died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 29-year-old Springfield man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to police. The four occupants of the truck were transported for evaluation of potential injuries.

Several other vehicles also struck debris from the initial crash between the pickup and Volkswagen.

Police said the crash remains under investigation, and the name of the woman who was killed is not being released “at this time.”