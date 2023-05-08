Local Police: Woman was under influence of drugs when she crashed into a building in Townsend Deborah Gyles, 61, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and having an unregistered motor vehicle. 61-year-old Deborah Gyles has been charged after allegedly crashing into a vacant building and fleeing the scene. Courtesy of Townsend Police

A 61-year-old Townsend woman who allegedly drove her vehicle into a building while under the influence and then fled the scene Sunday afternoon has been charged, Townsend Police said in a statement.

Townsend police received a report that a vehicle struck a vacant commercial building at 220 Main St. and fled the scene around 3:20 p.m. Following investigation, police reported locating the vehicle at the home of Deborah Gyles.

Gyles was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and having an unregistered motor vehicle.

The 61-year-old was arraigned in Ayer District Court on Monday. She was appointed an attorney and released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty, according to the court clerk’s office.

Gyles’ next scheduled date in court is June 28 for a pre-trial hearing.