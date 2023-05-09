Local Child fatally struck by tractor trailer in Andover The child was 6 years old.

A child was struck and killed by a tractor trailer in Andover on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency operators received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a tractor trailer truck at the intersection of Elm and Main Streets around 5:15 p.m., Andover police said.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Boston.com that the victim was a child. The child was 6 years old, according to The Boston Globe.

The driver of the truck stopped and is cooperating with police, according to Andover police.

Others who were in the crosswalk but not hit were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

The crash is under investigation, police said.