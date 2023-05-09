Local Police recover body from Merrimack River second day in a row One man’s body was found in Methuen and another in Lawrence.

Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found in the Merrimack River this week.

A dive team located a man’s body in Methuen on Sunday around 12:45 p.m., and another body was found in the river in Lawrence on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The man found Sunday near 1110 Riverside Drive in Methuen has been identified 31-year-old Ryan Cooper, of Raymond, New Hampshire, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Prosecutors said they do not suspect foul play in his death.

The body of the man located Monday afternoon in the river was recovered near the Abe Bashara Boat House, Lawrence police said. The investigation into the case is ongoing.