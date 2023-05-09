Local Townsend police rescue 2 girls who got lost in the woods hiking "I'm never going hiking with her again," the 8-year-old girl said after getting lost while hiking with her 16-year-old sister. Townsend police officers Michael Marchand and Christopher Low rescued two girls who got lost in the woods Monday. Their mother brought the officers cookies to thank them. Townsend Police Department

Townsend police rescued two girls Monday evening after they got lost hiking in Townsend State Forest.

The girls’ mother alerted police after her 16-year-old and 8-year-old daughters called her to tell her they had gotten lost in the forest, police said in a Facebook post.

The girls hiked for two hours in the state forest before realizing they couldn’t find their way back.

Police said they tracked the girls’ GPS location based on a call they made to 911.

Two officers went out to Barker Hill Road where they used an air horn to get the girls to come to them. Police said they located the girls within 20 minutes.

“I’m never going hiking with her again,” the 8-year-old told police after she and her sister were rescued.

Their mother thanked police by bringing them cookies.