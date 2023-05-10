Local Authorities identify North Andover woman struck and killed by car while walking on sidewalk Angela Desmond, 47, died Sunday.

Officials have released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed Sunday in North Andover while walking on a sidewalk.

Angela Desmond, 47, of North Andover was walking Sunday on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 when she was struck by a Honda Civic around 1:30 p.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office said the driver remained at the scene. Prosecutors are withholding the driver’s name until a decision is made about whether they will face any charges or citations in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by state and local police, according to the DA’s office.