Local Body of missing Mass. fisherman recovered from N.H. lake

Authorities are investigating the drowning death of a Massachusetts fisherman whose body was recovered Wednesday from a New Hampshire lake.

Allan Schuh, of Plymouth, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon by his wife when he did not return from a fishing trip on Bow Lake in Strafford, New Hampshire, according to the state’s Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division. A search for Schuh extended until dark Tuesday night.

His body was recovered Wednesday morning about 15 feet off shore in about 8 feet of water by a dive team. Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to the NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.

“New Hampshire Fish and Game and Marine Patrol would like to remind all boaters that water temperatures are still cold and state law requires each boater to have a wearable life jacket with them whenever recreating on New Hampshire’s waterbodies,” the agency said. “In addition, children ages 12 years old and younger must wear a life jacket at all times.”