Boy burned in Stoneham explosion; officials investigating

Stoneham police and fire officials are investigating after a 14-year-old boy sustained serious burns in an explosion outside a local home Tuesday night.
First responders arrived at a home on Pine Street around 8:30 p.m. and found the teen suffering from serious burn injuries, according to a release from Stoneham police Chief James McIntyre and fire Chief Matthew Grafton.
Investigators said the fire was out when police and fire personnel arrived at the scene, but they found a burned yellow fuel container nearby.
Grafton said the incident took place in the backyard of the home, WCVB-TV reported.
The teen was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. Officials have not yet provided an update on the status of the boy.
The incident remains under investigation.
