Local Maine woman dies after being burned during an attempt to start a campfire Liza Bragg, 46, of Albion, Maine, was hurt Friday and later died of her injuries.

A 46-year-old Maine woman has died from injuries that officials said were sustained during an attempt to start a campfire last week.

First responders on Friday were called to D&R Campground in China, Maine, around 10:18 p.m. for reports of a woman who was burned during efforts to start a campfire, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The woman, Liza Bragg of Albion, was standing next to the fire when someone else was trying to get the blaze started and was injured.

The 46-year-old was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland where she died from her injuries, according to officials.

Advertisement:

The incident is being investigated by the Maine fire marshal’s office.