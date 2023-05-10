Local This is the most dangerous time of day to drive in Mass. A new report from Forbes Advisor pinpoints the most dangerous time of day, and the most dangerous day of the week, to be behind the wheel. A new report found that it is more dangerous to drive at certain times of the day and on certain days of the week in Massachusetts. Blake Nissen/The Boston Globe

Massachusetts drivers have a reputation for driving aggressively, and a new report indicates that you’re more likely to get into an accident during certain times of the day.

The most dangerous time of day to drive

According to a new report from Forbes Advisor, the time of day to drive most cautiously in Massachusetts is between 5 and 6 p.m.

The report, which used National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, found that, between 2016 and 2020, more fatal car accidents happened during this hour than during any other in Massachusetts. This was also true for Maine and New Hampshire.

For many people, the findings may mean driving more carefully during their evening commute. Nationwide, the report found that 6 to 7 p.m. was the most dangerous driving hour between 2016 and 2020.

Driving in the latter half of the day, especially past sundown, seems to be a consistently dangerous time to drive. The report found that the second-most dangerous driving hour nationwide was 8 to 9 p.m., followed by 9 to 10 p.m. And in the vast majority of states, the most dangerous driving hour was found to be between 3 and 10 p.m.

The most dangerous day of the week to drive

The report also found that fatal accidents happened more frequently on certain days of the week. Nationwide and in Massachusetts, more fatal car accidents happened on Saturday than on any other day of the week.

Weekend days seem to be more consistently dangerous. The report found that Friday had the second most fatal car accidents, followed by Sunday. Friday was also found to be the most dangerous day to drive in both Vermont and New Hampshire, while Sunday was the most dangerous day in Maine.

Even so, Rhode Island bucked nationwide trends on both these metrics. In Rhode Island, the most car accident fatalities were found to occur between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Monday was found to have the most fatal accidents.

“Car accidents and fatalities can occur at any moment. However, this data makes clear that specific hours, days, or even months are more dangerous than others — and this timing can differ considerably depending on what state you’re driving in,” a Forbes Advisor spokesperson said in the report.

NHTSA Safe Driving Tips

Never drive after drinking alcohol or using illicit drugs

Avoid talking on your phone while driving

Never eat, drink, or text while you drive

Try to keep looking at the road as much as possible if you have to change your GPS or car entertainment

Always wear a seatbelt

Don’t speed, even if you are late for something

Let aggressive drivers pass you

Avoid driving when tired