Local 2 facing federal charges in connection with armed robberies of postal workers in Mattapan and Hyde Park Myesha Lewis, 22, and Kenneth Demosthene, 22, are accused of stealing arrow keys, used to open USPS mailboxes in designated areas, from two postal workers in 2022. Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer

Two Massachusetts residents are facing federal charges in connection with armed robberies of postal workers that occurred last year in Mattapan and Hyde Park.

Myesha Lewis, 22, of Boston, and Kenneth Demosthene, 22, of Stoughton appeared in federal court in Boston on Thursday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. They are accused of stealing arrow keys, used to open the blue mail collection boxes in a designated area, from postal workers in November and December. It is a federal offense for any “unauthorized person” to possess an arrow key.

They are both facing two counts of robbery of any person having lawful charge, control, or custody of any mail matter or of any money or other property of the United States, aiding and abetting. They are also facing two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, aiding and abetting.

Federal prosecutors allege that on Nov. 29, 2022, Lewis and Demosthene followed and then robbed a letter carrier of an arrow key in Mattapan before fleeing the scene in a rental vehicle.

Demosthene allegedly approached the postal worker, telling them, “I’m going to need your master key,” and then reaching into the letter carrier’s satchel and grabbing the key.

“The key was secured around the letter carrier’s belt with a brass chain,” the USAO said in a statement. “It is alleged that the force used to physically break the brass chain caused the letter carrier to be pulled off the front steps.”

On Dec. 16, 2022, prosecutors allege the pair followed and robbed another letter carrier of an arrow key at knifepoint in Hyde Park.

“Demosthene allegedly approached the USPS letter carrier and said, ‘Give me your f****** arrow key,’” the USAO said in a statement. “It is alleged that the letter carrier put their hands in the air as the defendants attempted to remove the arrow key, at first by force pulling at the chain. Demosthene and Lewis then allegedly attempted to cut it with the knife, eventually breaking it loose, and fled the scene on foot.”

Lewis and Demosthene are facing a sentence of up to 25 years in prison for the robbery charge, according to prosecutors. The assault charge provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The pair were released with special conditions following their court appearance Thursday.

Authorities said that the United State Postal Service has seen a rise in the use of arrow keys to steal mail. Since July 2022 there have been at least 13 assaults on postal workers in Boston and the surrounding areas, including 10 attempted, or successful, robberies of arrow keys from the letter carrier.

Six of those robberies saw the suspects armed with a knife, firearm, or both, according to the USAO.