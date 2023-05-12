Local City approves proposal to convert Dorchester Comfort Inn into housing for formerly homeless individuals The project, from the Pine Street Inn and The Community Builders Inc., will create 99 new units of permanent supportive housing in the building at 900 Morrissey Blvd. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe, File

The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved a proposal from two local nonprofits to convert a Comfort Inn in Dorchester into permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless people.

The approval comes despite facing some community backlash against the project. The proposal was developed in partnership with Pine Street Inn, the largest homeless service provider in New England, and nonprofit real estate developer The Community Builders Inc., or TCB, to create housing specifically for those who have experienced chronic homelessness.

The proposed redevelopment of the hotel at 900 Morrissey Blvd. initially called for the creation of between 105 and 110 units of furnished, permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals. But following a series of public meetings since last fall, the project approved Thursday by the city will instead see the creation of up to 99 new “compact studio units.” The ground floor will feature commercial office space, and the property will include community spaces for building residents, who must earn less than 30 percent of the Area Median Income.

The building will feature 24/7 on-site security, as well as property management, and supportive services for residents, who Pine Street Inn and TCB have said will be 62 years old and older with an average monthly income of $898. The supportive services on site for the residents will include case management, behavioral health, and overnight staffing.

Potential tenants will go through a screening process to be placed in the building, according to the nonprofits.