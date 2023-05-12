Local Photos: Manhole explodes, metal cover lands on Somerville roof Eversource said the explosion was caused by a faulty underground cable. At one point, 1,500 people were without power.

A manhole in Somerville exploded in the early morning Thursday, causing its metal cover to shoot up into the air before landing on the roof of a three-story home.

Firefighters responded to the explosion at Cross Street and McGrath Highway around 4:30 a.m., according to Somerville police. They quickly noticed smoke coming from three other manholes.

NOW>>> Thru the Roof! Manhole explodes overnight in Somerville landing in the roof of a a home – the latest at noon with ⁦@RobWayTV⁩ on ⁦@7News⁩ pic.twitter.com/DNdxhHfhO0 — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachern7) May 11, 2023

Despite the fact that the family who lives in the home was at home when the explosion happened, police said no one was hurt.

However, the manhole cover did damage the roof. WCVB reported that the windows and front door of the home were also damaged.

A manhole cover remains on the roof of this building in Somerville after an underground explosion around 4a, damaging part of Cross St and nearby windows.



Officials say no one was hurt. They are working to remove the manhole cover. @7News pic.twitter.com/A5yt84UEkV — Samantha York (@SamYorkReports) May 11, 2023

Eversource said in a statement that the explosion was caused by a faulty underground cable. WCVB reported that, at one point, 1,500 people were without power because of the mishap.

“While investigating the cause of [Thursday] morning’s outage and manhole incident in Somerville, our crews assessing underground equipment in the area of Cross Street and McGrath Highway located damage along an underground cable indicating a fault,” the utilities company said in a statement. “We are currently making necessary repairs to that cable, and we are also installing an energy-release manhole cover at the site.”

The manhole was dislodged from the roof Thursday afternoon.

What goes up finally comes back down. Manhole cover blasted onto a roof in Somerville finally recovered. From “boom” to back down on #7News pic.twitter.com/q3oPs4Znk6 — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) May 11, 2023