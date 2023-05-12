Local Racist signs posted in Rhode Island park prompt state investigation The state's Department of Environmental Management is looking into the illegally posted signs. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is investigating racist signs illegally posted throughout Lincoln Woods State Park. Rhode Island Dept of Environmental Management

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is investigating after racist signs were illegally posted throughout Lincoln Woods State Park, according to a tweet from the department.

One sign alleged to be from the “Rhode Island Division of Parks and Recreation.” But on Twitter, the DEM said the “racist and hateful signs” were not posted by the department or the state’s Division of Parks and Recreation.

“We strongly condemn racism and discrimination,” the state agency said.

The department’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the signs as acts of criminal vandalism.

“It’s particularly sad that vandals have targeted Lincoln Woods, RI’s first state park which since 1909 has existed to afford ‘the greatest good for the greatest number,” the DEM said on Twitter.

“RI’s State Parks + natural spaces are for everyone to recreate + enjoy,” the DEM added.

The department advised anyone with information to contact DEM law enforcement at (401) 222-3070.

