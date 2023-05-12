Local Waltham Animal Control rescues raccoon from truck grill “Hopefully he has learned to look both ways before crossing a road from now on!” the animal control department wrote on Facebook. This raccoon is on the mend after surviving a run-in with a truck. Courtesy/Waltham Animal Control

A Boston-area raccoon is on the mend after surviving a run-in with a truck and becoming trapped in the vehicle’s front grill.

Waltham Animal Control described the unusual rescue, which happened Thursday, after the driver asked them how to handle the raccoon’s remains.

The man told animal control officers he had struck the raccoon the previous evening, then heard “weird scratches coming from the car” the next day.

“When he looked it over, this was what he discovered,” animal control officers wrote on Facebook, along with several photos of the resilient raccoon.

The driver had assumed the raccoon was dead.

“I checked it out, and the raccoon was very much alive! When he hit it, the plastic front grill cracked and it became stuck in there,” Waltham Animal Control wrote in the post. “With the owner’s assistance, we managed to extricate the little guy … alive and well, with an apparent minor leg injury.”

The raccoon is now under the care of a wildlife rehabilitator and animal control expects a full recovery. Once the animal is well enough, it will be released back into the wild.

“Hopefully he has learned to look both ways before crossing a road from now on!” the department wrote on Facebook.