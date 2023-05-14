Local 5 injured when AMTRAK trucks crash at Boston rail yard “The collision caused substantial damage to the vehicles involved.”

Five people were taken to the hospital following the crash of two AMTRAK trucks in a Boston rail yard Friday.

An AMTRAK truck was going east on part of the tracks at the Readville commuter rail station around 4:30 a.m. when it collided with another truck, according to Boston 25 News.

The collision caused substantial damage to the vehicles involved, an official said. https://t.co/7tsBvhF6se — Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 12, 2023

The incident injured members of an AMTRAK infrastructure maintenance work group.

“The collision caused substantial damage to the vehicles involved,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement, according to Boston 25 News.

All of those injured were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of this incident is still unknown but is under investigation by the Federal Railroad Administration and the transit police.

The crash did not have any effect on train service Friday, according to Boston 25 News.