Local Family of 5-year-old Andover girl killed by tractor trailer starts scholarship in her honor Sidney Mae Olson attended the SHED Children's Campus for several years. Now her family is helping raise money so children in need can attend. The Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Scholarship Fund will help children in need attend programs at the SHED Children's Campus. Courtesy Photo

The family of a 5-year-old Andover girl killed after being struck by a tractor trailer has started a scholarship fund in her honor.

Sidney Mae Olson was hit by a truck May 9 while crossing the street as her family headed to an evening art class on Main Street in Andover.

To honor her memory, the Olson family has established a scholarship fund at Andover-based SHED Children’s Campus, an alternative school Sidney attended for several years.

The family is asking that people who want to show support for them during this difficult time give to the fund.

“We’re grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our family and friends after the tragic death of our bright-eyed, five-year-old daughter, Sidney. Many in the community have asked how they can help, and this is exactly what our daughter would want you to do,” the family said in a news release Saturday.

Sidney Mae Olson, 5, died in a fatal car crash Tuesday. – Courtesy Photo

The Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Scholarship Fund will be used to help families in need pay for their children to attend the school’s “curiosity-based” education programs.

“In her spirit of boundless love and inclusion, we hope this fund provides opportunity to children who might not otherwise have it – and that it adds rich diversity to the SHED community for years to come,” the family wrote.

The school offers toddler, pre-K, and kindergarten learning programs, as well as after-school and summer programs for children through Grade 8.

“Sid sprung fearlessly into every day with curiosity, creativity, and love for her community. She wanted nothing more than for people to come together in shared experiences – in nature, in the classroom, anywhere,” the family wrote.

The Olson family said they plan to keep the scholarship fund going for many years to come.

To give to the fund, visit the school’s website.