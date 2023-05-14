Police searching Castle Island for missing child

Newsletter Signup
A large group of police, firefighters, and other first responders searched Castle Island in South Boston Sunday night for a missing child.
State Police said the missing child is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston.
Multiple fire trucks and Boston EMS vehicles were seen in the area. A helicopter hovered overhead, casting a searchlight down into the darkness. The state police’s dive team was also involved, The Boston Globe reported.
No further information was immediately available Sunday night.
