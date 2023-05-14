Local Police searching Castle Island for missing child The missing child is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston.

A large group of police, firefighters, and other first responders searched Castle Island in South Boston Sunday night for a missing child.

MSP, along w/ @bostonpolice @MAEnviroPolice @BostonFire & @BOSTON_EMS are searching for a missing child on Castle Island and in the surrounding ocean. Patrols, MSP Marine Unit, Dive Team and Air Wing are on scene. We will update when more info is available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

State Police said the missing child is a 4-year-old boy from South Boston.

Multiple fire trucks and Boston EMS vehicles were seen in the area. A helicopter hovered overhead, casting a searchlight down into the darkness. The state police’s dive team was also involved, The Boston Globe reported.

No further information was immediately available Sunday night.