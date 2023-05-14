Local Charlie Baker’s son Andrew arrested for drunk driving Andrew "A.J." Baker was pulled over by Peabody Police Saturday and charged with driving under the influence of liquor.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s son, Andrew “A.J.” Baker, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a State Police spokesperson.

At about 8:15 p.m., a State Police trooper responded to an area on Route 95 South near Walnut Street in Lynnfield, where Peabody police had pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle was stopped after driving onto the highway from Route 114.

Another driver had seen the vehicle being driven erratically, and reported it to Peabody Police. Officers from that department told the State Police trooper that they had detected signs of intoxication in the driver. The trooper also reportedly saw signs of intoxication while interacting with the driver, identified as Andrew Baker, 29, of South Boston.

The trooper administered several field sobriety tests, and determined that Baker was impaired by liquor. He was placed under arrest for OUI.

Baker was brought to the State Police-Danvers Barracks and booked. He was released on personal recognizance, and will be arraigned at Peabody District Court on an undetermined date, officials said.

In 2018, Baker was accused of groping a woman on a flight from Washington, D.C., to Boston.