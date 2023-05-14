N.H. man killed after crashing motorcycle in Amesbury

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police are investigating a fatal motor accident that occurred in Amesbury early Friday morning.
Benjamin Laverty, 21, of South Hampton, New Hampshire, was riding his motorcycle around 1:16 a.m. near of 217 Elm St., when the crash occurred according to a statement from Amesbury police.
When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, Laverty was found unresponsive, according to officials.
First aid and other life-saving measures were administered on the scene, but he was later pronounced dead, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Amesbury police and Massachusetts Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.