Local N.H. man killed after crashing motorcycle in Amesbury The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Amesbury police and Massachusetts Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Police are investigating a fatal motor accident that occurred in Amesbury early Friday morning.

Benjamin Laverty, 21, of South Hampton, New Hampshire, was riding his motorcycle around 1:16 a.m. near of 217 Elm St., when the crash occurred according to a statement from Amesbury police.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, Laverty was found unresponsive, according to officials.

First aid and other life-saving measures were administered on the scene, but he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Amesbury police and Massachusetts Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.