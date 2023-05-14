Local Fallen trooper’s comrades perform ‘acts of kindness’ during DC trip to honor her "We honor the life she lived and the people whose lives she touched.” Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci. Mass State Police

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci, who died last year in the line of duty, will be honored in Washington, D.C., this week during a National Police Week ceremony.

Bucci’s classmates from the police academy, who graduated as the 85th Recruit Training Troop, came together at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough recently for a brief ceremony honoring her before beginning their trip to Washington, D.C.

Trooper Tamar Bucci’s classmates from the 85th Recruit Training Troop that will be heading down to Washington D.C. #WCVB @MassStatePolice https://t.co/lOsT22Uyrl pic.twitter.com/YBlyF3wX8b — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) May 11, 2023

To honor Bucci, her classmates are performing an “act of kindness” in every state they drive through to the memorial beginning in Massachusetts. Her classmates are also performing a set of burpees in each state they pass through, which they call “Burpees for Bucci.”

Advertisement:

“We honor the life she lived and the people whose lives she touched,” Massachusetts State Police Col. John Mawn said according to WCVB.

Bucci, 34, died in the line of duty last March after being hit by a gasoline tanker on Interstate 93 as she was attempting to pull to the side of the road to help a motorist in Stoneham.

“She wanted to make a difference. That is truly what the 85th is trying do,” said the trooper’s mother Maral Bucci, according to WCVB.