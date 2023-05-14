Teen boy flown to hospital after being hit by car in Middleborough

Newsletter Signup
A 15-year-old boy is being treated for serious injuries after he was hit by a car on Route 28 in Middleborough Sunday night.
The teen was hit on East Grove Street in front of a Hannaford supermarket, Middleborough police said in a news release. Police responded to the crash at 7:23 p.m. and found the teen injured at the scene.
First responders treated the teen at the scene, police said. He was then flown by medical helicopter to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment.
The driver involved in the crash stopped at the scene and cooperated with police, police said. It is unclear whether he will face charges.
Middleborough police declined to tell Boston.com the teen’s place of residence or whether his injuries are considered life-threatening.
Middleborough and State Police are investigating the incident.
