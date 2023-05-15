18-year-old medflighted with serious injuries after I-93 crash

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
An 18-year-old male driver from Methuen was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after a crash on I-93 northbound in Andover, according to Massachusetts State Police.
State police first reported the incident around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police said a preliminary investigation found the teen was driving at a high rate of speed before striking the back of a tractor-trailer.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was flown to a Boston hospital at approximately 10:30 p.m. for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.
The highway, which had been closed down to allow the helicopter to land, was opened shortly before 1 a.m., according to police.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.