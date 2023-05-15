Local

18-year-old medflighted with serious injuries after I-93 crash

An initial investigation found the teen was driving at a high rate of speed before striking the back of a tractor-trailer, police said.

Crash on I-93 in Andover
Mass. State Police

By Eli Curwin

An 18-year-old male driver from Methuen was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after a crash on I-93 northbound in Andover, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police first reported the incident around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police said a preliminary investigation found the teen was driving at a high rate of speed before striking the back of a tractor-trailer. 

The driver, whose name has not been released, was flown to a Boston hospital at approximately 10:30 p.m. for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

The highway, which had been closed down to allow the helicopter to land, was opened shortly before 1 a.m., according to police.