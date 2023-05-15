Local 18-year-old medflighted with serious injuries after I-93 crash An initial investigation found the teen was driving at a high rate of speed before striking the back of a tractor-trailer, police said. Mass. State Police

An 18-year-old male driver from Methuen was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after a crash on I-93 northbound in Andover, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police first reported the incident around 10 p.m. Sunday. Police said a preliminary investigation found the teen was driving at a high rate of speed before striking the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was flown to a Boston hospital at approximately 10:30 p.m. for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

The highway, which had been closed down to allow the helicopter to land, was opened shortly before 1 a.m., according to police.

UPDATE 2-Scene in Andover clear. Injured operator is an 18-year-old male from Methuen. Initial investigation suggests he he was driving at a high rate of speed before slamming into the back of the tractor-trailer. https://t.co/WxnlevDrnv — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023

Troopers on scene, motor vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries, Rt 93 north at Rt 495, Andover. MedFlight has landed on the highway at the crash site and both sides of Route 93 are closed at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/G47mmz06Fi — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2023