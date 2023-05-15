Local Baby owl reunited with its mom on Mother’s Day Police responded to a report that the bird was injured. Turns out it just needed its mom. Duxbury police

A baby owl got an apt rescue Sunday in Duxbury.

It began when police responded to a call reporting an injured owl by the side of the road.

But, officers discovered, it turns out the young owl was just out of its nest, according to Duxbury police. An animal control officer helped reunite the fledgling with its mom.

“Fitting end to this call on Mother’s Day,” Duxbury police said.