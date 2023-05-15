Baby owl reunited with its mom on Mother’s Day

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A baby owl got an apt rescue Sunday in Duxbury.
It began when police responded to a call reporting an injured owl by the side of the road.
But, officers discovered, it turns out the young owl was just out of its nest, according to Duxbury police. An animal control officer helped reunite the fledgling with its mom.
“Fitting end to this call on Mother’s Day,” Duxbury police said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.