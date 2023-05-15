Local Body of man recovered after canoe capsizes on Fisk Pond in Natick Another person who was in the boat was able to make it to shore.

Authorities have recovered the body of a man whose canoe capsized on Fisk Pond in Natick on Saturday.

State police said troopers with their underwater recovery team and environmental police officers found the man using side-scan sonar around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Another person who was in the capsized canoe was able to make it to shore on his own before first responders arrived, according to police.

Natick police and fire also responded to the scene.