Body of man recovered after canoe capsizes on Fisk Pond in Natick

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Authorities have recovered the body of a man whose canoe capsized on Fisk Pond in Natick on Saturday.
State police said troopers with their underwater recovery team and environmental police officers found the man using side-scan sonar around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Another person who was in the capsized canoe was able to make it to shore on his own before first responders arrived, according to police.
Natick police and fire also responded to the scene.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.