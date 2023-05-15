Local Driver walks away uninjured from crash that left truck upside down against a tree in N.H. “Definitely a 10 on sticking the landing.”

A driver in New Hampshire managed to somehow escape injury — and their vehicle — after a crash over the weekend left their truck in a very precarious position.

Amherst Fire Rescue said crews responded to a report of a car crashed into a tree just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

At the scene on Old Manchester Road they discovered a pickup truck leaning vertically upside down against said tree.

“The single occupant had self extricated and refused treatment at the scene,” Amherst Fire Rescue said in a post on Facebook, including three photos of the wild crash.

According to the department, the road was closed for several hours while the truck was removed.

Meanwhile, dozens of people shared their reactions to the crash on Facebook, noting the unique and perilous position of the truck.

“How is this even possible?!?” wrote one person.

“You’d go through a 1,000 trucks before you could do that twice! Glad the person is OK,” another observed.

“Definitely a 10 on sticking the landing,” a third person wrote.