Local 30-year-old dies in Rehoboth crash Christopher Frank struck a tree early Monday morning.

A 30-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Rehoboth, officials said Tuesday.

Christopher Frank, who lived in town, was driving a 2022 Ford F150 pickup on Pine Street when he left the roadway and struck a tree near Walker Street shortly after midnight, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

The truck’s crash detection system called first responders to the scene. Frank, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.