Local Foxboro trains canceled when truck hits railroad bridge, but don’t worry, Swifties After thousands of concertgoers scrambled for train tickets to Gillette, news of a service disruption on the Foxboro Line briefly had Swifties seeing "Red." Taylor Swift is set to bring "The Eras Tour" to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough this weekend for three highly anticipated shows. Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Service disruptions are an everyday hazard on the MBTA, as regular commuters know “All Too Well.”

But after a truck crash temporarily halted service on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Foxboro Line days before Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Gillette Stadium concerts, Swifties were briefly seeing “Red.”

After all, train tickets to “The Eras Tour” shows sold out within a few minutes earlier this month as thousands of concertgoers scrambled for a ride.

The reaction on Twitter was, well, swift.

“Better get it up and running by this weekend, lest ye want to incur the wrath of a swarm of angry Swifties…” tweeted @JimLahey405.

Advertisement:

“do u guys know that the eras tour is in a couple of days,” wrote @_julesssssss.

While trains to and from Foxboro were cancelled through the end of Monday, it appears the MBTA was able to “Shake It Off,” getting regular service back up and running by Tuesday morning.

“This will not impact the Taylor Swift Concert Trains,” a Keolis spokesperson confirmed to Boston.com in an email.

According to MBTA Transit Police, Monday’s collision occurred around 10 a.m. at the East Street railroad bridge in Dedham, when a truck hauling a container struck the low-clearance bridge and damaged it.

There were no injuries, and transit police cited the truck driver for motor vehicle offenses.

5/15 E.Street Railroad Bridge Dedham 10AM a truck hauling a container struck an #MBTA bridge causing damage & impacting service. Repair crews worked diligently & service was delayed. TPD cited the operator for Motor Vehicle offenses. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/1JB97h4K0M — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 15, 2023

Traffic Alert Update: All traffic will be detoured away from the bridge. MBTA also reports all train service halted while engineers inspect the damage. Please seek alternate. pic.twitter.com/zU5WFcg28b — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) May 15, 2023