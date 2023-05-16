Foxboro trains canceled when truck hits railroad bridge, but don’t worry, Swifties

Newsletter Signup
Service disruptions are an everyday hazard on the MBTA, as regular commuters know “All Too Well.”
But after a truck crash temporarily halted service on the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Foxboro Line days before Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Gillette Stadium concerts, Swifties were briefly seeing “Red.”
After all, train tickets to “The Eras Tour” shows sold out within a few minutes earlier this month as thousands of concertgoers scrambled for a ride.
The reaction on Twitter was, well, swift.
“Better get it up and running by this weekend, lest ye want to incur the wrath of a swarm of angry Swifties…” tweeted @JimLahey405.
“do u guys know that the eras tour is in a couple of days,” wrote @_julesssssss.
While trains to and from Foxboro were cancelled through the end of Monday, it appears the MBTA was able to “Shake It Off,” getting regular service back up and running by Tuesday morning.
“This will not impact the Taylor Swift Concert Trains,” a Keolis spokesperson confirmed to Boston.com in an email.
According to MBTA Transit Police, Monday’s collision occurred around 10 a.m. at the East Street railroad bridge in Dedham, when a truck hauling a container struck the low-clearance bridge and damaged it.
There were no injuries, and transit police cited the truck driver for motor vehicle offenses.
