Local Watch: Group of kids bike through I-93 tunnel The group of five people on bicycles, who appear to be teenagers, illegally entered the tunnel. A video from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation shows a group of young bikers illegally riding through an I-93 tunnel in Boston on Friday. Massachusetts Department of Transportation

A group of five people on bicycles, all of whom appear to be teenagers, illegally biked through Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel on I-93 Friday evening, as seen in video of the incident and confirmed by a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The five cyclists can be seen swerving into the tunnel from O’Brien Highway/Storrow Drive eastbound and riding in between lanes of traffic. The group entered the tunnel around 5 p.m. on Friday, a MassDOT spokesperson told Boston.com in an email. “The group cleared the roadway without incident,” MassDOT said.

One cyclist can be seen popping a wheelie as the group stalls and diverts traffic behind them. The five cyclists peddled onto I-93 South, appearing to exit at the Government Center exit near Faneuil Hall.

Advertisement:

In September 2018, a woman calmly biked through the O’Neill tunnel on a Blue Bike, and in 2019, dozens of young bikers entered the tunnel, dangerously weaving between lanes.

Video you’ll see only on @boston25 – dozens of teens on bikes ride through through the O’Neill Tunnel. MA DOT says they were also spotted on the Zakim! State Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/1hQfJusuqX — Elysia Rodriguez (@elysia_rod) March 31, 2019