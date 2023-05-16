Watch: Group of kids bike through I-93 tunnel

Newsletter Signup
A group of five people on bicycles, all of whom appear to be teenagers, illegally biked through Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel on I-93 Friday evening, as seen in video of the incident and confirmed by a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The five cyclists can be seen swerving into the tunnel from O’Brien Highway/Storrow Drive eastbound and riding in between lanes of traffic. The group entered the tunnel around 5 p.m. on Friday, a MassDOT spokesperson told Boston.com in an email. “The group cleared the roadway without incident,” MassDOT said.
One cyclist can be seen popping a wheelie as the group stalls and diverts traffic behind them. The five cyclists peddled onto I-93 South, appearing to exit at the Government Center exit near Faneuil Hall.
In September 2018, a woman calmly biked through the O’Neill tunnel on a Blue Bike, and in 2019, dozens of young bikers entered the tunnel, dangerously weaving between lanes.
