Local OSHA investigates Lynn landscaping company after worker dies while trimming trees in NH Amilcar Lopez-Garcia was working for Leo's Tree Service when he died. Police say he did not die from falling out of a tree.

A 29-year-old landscaper died while trimming trees in Nashua, New Hampshire, Monday, police said.

The worker was an employee of a Lynn, Massachusetts, landscaping company that is now being investigated by OSHA as a result of the death.

Amilcar Lopez-Garcia was fatally injured around 12:30 p.m. at a home at 96 Conant Rd., Nashua Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. John Cinelli said Tuesday. Lopez-Garcia did not die from falling from a tree, Cinelli said.

First responders took Lopez-Garcia to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua, where he died, Cinelli said. The cause of death is still being determined by the state medical examiner’s office.

Lopez-Garcia was working for Leo’s Tree Service when he died, Cinelli said. OSHA also responded to the scene Monday.

OSHA’s Concord, New Hampshire, office opened an inspection of Lopez-Garcia’s Lynn-based employer in response to his death, a U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson reportedly told The Boston Globe.

Cinelli said he does not expect any charges to be filed in connection with Lopez-Garcia’s death. His death is not considered suspicious.

This is the third investigation OSHA has opened in response to the death of a tree worker in New Hampshire since March, the Globe reported.

Cinelli said he would release more information about Lopez-Garcia’s death once the police department hears back from the state medical examiner.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1665, especially if they have photos or video of the incident.