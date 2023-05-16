OSHA investigates Lynn landscaping company after worker dies while trimming trees in NH

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 29-year-old landscaper died while trimming trees in Nashua, New Hampshire, Monday, police said.
The worker was an employee of a Lynn, Massachusetts, landscaping company that is now being investigated by OSHA as a result of the death.
Amilcar Lopez-Garcia was fatally injured around 12:30 p.m. at a home at 96 Conant Rd., Nashua Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. John Cinelli said Tuesday. Lopez-Garcia did not die from falling from a tree, Cinelli said.
First responders took Lopez-Garcia to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua, where he died, Cinelli said. The cause of death is still being determined by the state medical examiner’s office.
Lopez-Garcia was working for Leo’s Tree Service when he died, Cinelli said. OSHA also responded to the scene Monday.
OSHA’s Concord, New Hampshire, office opened an inspection of Lopez-Garcia’s Lynn-based employer in response to his death, a U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson reportedly told The Boston Globe.
Cinelli said he does not expect any charges to be filed in connection with Lopez-Garcia’s death. His death is not considered suspicious.
This is the third investigation OSHA has opened in response to the death of a tree worker in New Hampshire since March, the Globe reported.
Cinelli said he would release more information about Lopez-Garcia’s death once the police department hears back from the state medical examiner.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1665, especially if they have photos or video of the incident.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.