Local Motorcyclist dies after hitting telephone pole in Weymouth The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

A motorcyclist died over the weekend after crashing in Weymouth.

Officers responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Weymouth police said in a release. The department had received multiple 911 calls regarding the single-motorcycle crash in the area of 86 Charles St.

The operator, who was riding the motorcycle alone on Charles Street, struck a telephone pole and was thrown from the vehicle, according to police.

He was brought to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash is still under investigation.

Police did not identify the motorcyclist. However, in a GoFundMe online fundraiser, a user named Maria De Souza Oliveira identified the victim as her nephew Gabriel.

In the GoFundMe post, Oliveira said that the money is being raised to “bring Gabriel home to his mom, dad and brother in Brazil.”

By Tuesday, the page had garnered more than $21,000 in donations.

In an update posted Tuesday, Oliveira wrote that her nephew had started the immigration process to move from Brazil to the U.S. a few years ago. This left him in about $30,000 of debt, according to the post. The debt was passed onto his family, Oliveira wrote.

“We now have to pay back his debt on top of the expenses to bring his body back to Brazil for services,” Oliveira wrote. “Again, I cannot express how thankful we are for every person that has shared, donated, and commented kind words about my nephew.”