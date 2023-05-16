Local Outdoor fire kills man, 86, on Cape Cod Roger Collin, who had been badly burned, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An outdoor fire resulted in the death of an 86-year-old man on Cape Cod on Monday, officials confirmed.

Mashpee police and fire responded to a 911 call from neighbors about a fire outside of 274 Hooppole Road around 11:45 a.m., according to the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office.

Investigators believe the fire was started by open burning, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office confirmed by email.

Roger Collin, who had been badly burned, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials noted that foul play is not suspected in Collin’s death.

State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, the State Fire Marshall’s office, and members of the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services also responded to the scene and took part in the investigation.