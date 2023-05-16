Local Seaside home engulfed in massive blaze on the South Shore A dog was reportedly killed in the fire, which resulted in "catastrophic damage" to the six-bedroom home.

Investigators are searching for the cause of a massive fire that ripped through a waterfront home in Hull Monday.

The flames broke out around 5:40 p.m. at 5 Q St., near Nantasket Beach, according to NBC10 Boston. No one was home at the time, but a dog was killed in the blaze, the news outlet reported.

Hull Fire Chief Chris Russo told WCVB that approximately 60 firefighters from seven towns responded to the fire.

“There was a lot for them to contend with, but they did a tremendous job of keeping this to one house and not losing a whole block,” Russo said, according to WCVB.

He told the news outlet that the flames were so intense and the wind strong enough that the fire melted siding on a home across the street.

On Tuesday morning, the Town of Hull Emergency Management Facebook page announced that the Weir River Water System is asking residents to voluntarily restrict their outdoor water use for 48 hours to allow the water supply to stabilize after the fire.

The Hull Fire Department, Hull Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police fire investigators assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal are conducting a joint investigation into the blaze, according to Jake Wark, spokesperson for the state Department of Fire Services.

“They have not reached any conclusions at this point and will likely return to the scene today to continue their work,” Wark told Boston.com in an email. “The fire caused catastrophic damage to the structure.”

Town property records show the six-bedroom home was built in 1890 and valued at more than $1.5 million.

The fire coincided with Hull’s annual town election, and the town clerk’s office extended voting hours to 10 p.m. due to delays from the blaze.

