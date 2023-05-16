Local Three men arraigned for alleged involvement in South End shootout No one was injured, but bullets tore through cars and a home on May 6.

Three men were arraigned Monday for their alleged involvement in a South End shootout, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The incident, which occurred on May 6, left 21 cartridge casings strewn on the ground and bullet holes in cars and a home.

The three people facing charges are Brandon Chacon, 25, of Quincy, Jaysiah Wood, 20, of Boston, and Stiles Laboy, 18, of Chelsea.

Boston Police officers responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system just before 9:30 p.m., officials said. They were called to the area of 1514 Washington St.

Once at the scene, police found several shell casings and two vehicles with ballistic damage on Mystic Street. One car had a flat tire and a hole in its rear passenger side. The other had one bullet hole in its front passenger door and another in a quarter panel. Officers also saw ballistic damage to the kitchen window of a nearby home, officials said. They canvassed the area and confirmed that no one was struck or injured.

Surveillance footage viewed by police showed a group of six people, including Laboy and Wood, walking down West Dedham Street prior to the shooting. Laboy and Wood then crossed over onto Washington Street while the remaining four people stayed at the corner of the two streets, according to Hayden’s office.

Laboy and Wood were seen walking on Mystic Street at about 9:28 p.m., shooting at someone later identified as Chacon. Officials said Chacon began shooting back as Laboy and Wood continued firing.

Ultimately, officers retraced the path that Laboy and Wood fled, recovering one gun in the South End.

Chacon, Wood, and Laboy all have been charged with carrying a gun without a license, possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card (FID), and malicious destruction of property. A judge ordered them held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 18.

“The sheer number of shell casings at the scene combined with the amount of ballistic damage tells the story of how menacing this gun violence is to our neighborhoods,” Hayden said in a statement. “These individuals pull triggers with no consideration of the havoc and heartbreak they might cause. I’m thankful no one was injured, with two vehicles and a kitchen window being struck. Seizing illegal firearms and pursuing dangerousness hearings to get these individuals off the street are only a small part of a bigger issue. We know these guns are flowing in from states with lax gun laws. We need to get to the root of the problem by fashioning sensible national firearm purchase regulations.”