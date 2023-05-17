Local ‘Contrary to popular belief bears are allowed to be in the woods’: More black bears spotted in Franklin, Mansfield "This should go without saying but please do not go near a bear if you see it."

Black bear sightings have continued to pop up in recent weeks, including multiple reports of a bear in Franklin this week.

Franklin police shared a Facebook post on Sunday, noting that they received multiple calls for a bear in the area of 850 Washington St.

“Contrary to popular belief bears are allowed to be in the woods,” the department wrote. “This should go without saying but please do not go near a bear if you see it. We just cleared a call of a cub walking on Washington by Street Shiela Lane. Keep an eye on your pets and hold your bird feeders tight.”

He’s nimble and he’s causing quite a stir in Franklin. Where this black bear cub has been spotted several times in the 850 Washington Street area.



📷: Friends of Franklin Facebook pic.twitter.com/JHklYbeLoj — Chris Fama (@CFamaWBZ) May 16, 2023

Black bears have been spotted all over the state in recent weeks, including one in a tree in Northampton and a few sightings in Mansfield.

On Tuesday, Mansfield police shared a photo of a bear on West Street in West Mansfield, adding “Remember, If you see a black bear, do not attempt to get closer to it or interact with it. Most black bears are wary of humans, but if you find yourself outside when one approaches, clap your hands and talk loudly while slowly moving away.”

Community members can also contact the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife at 508-389-6300 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the state Environmental Police at 800-632-8075 any time of the day, Mansfield police noted.

A few weeks ago, Mansfield police shared a couple of other sightings in East Mansfield near the community garden.

“As you can imagine, wherever baby bear goes, mama bear is sure to follow,” the department noted. “One driver on Essex St. stopped to let the baby across the street only to see the mother cross a minute later. For another neighbor, the pair made quick work of a backyard bird feeder.”

Just last week, a bear was suspected of breaking and knocking over some bird feeders near Furnace Street and Gavins Pond Road in Sharon, according to authorities.

Sharon police shared the video below:

In March, MassWildlife shared that there are approximately 4,500 black bears in Massachusetts and they continue to expand into the eastern part of the state.

The number one precaution people can take is to remove bird feeders and potential sources of food such as easy-access trashcans and open compost bins, MassWildlife said.

“If you enjoy watching birds in your yard, MassWildlife suggests adding a water feature, growing native plants, shrubs, and trees to attract birds,” the state website reads. “Individuals should also secure bee hives, chickens, and livestock. Properly maintained electric fencing is the only way to protect chickens or bee hives from bears. Taking these actions may prevent the unnatural feeding of bears and other kinds of neighborhood wildlife.”