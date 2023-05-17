Local Officials seek owner of dog found dead in pillowcase in Mass. conservation area The female dog was described as orange, medium-sized, and mixed breed.

Officials in Westport are looking for the owner of a dog found dead recently in the Brookside Conservation Area on Route 177.

The dog was found in a pillowcase, according to Westport Animal Control, which announced the find in a Sunday Facebook post. The female dog was described as orange, medium-sized, and mixed breed.

The conservation area is a popular spot among hikers and bikers, according to WJAR.

“We never see any crazy activity out there, so it was shocking to us,” Erin Connors, who lives down the street, told WJAR. “I could just imagine if it was a child that walked up to that bag and saw that — how traumatized they would be.”

Advertisement:

Westport Animal Control urged the dog’s owner to call the department at 774-264-5129.

Animal Control referred questions to the Westport Police Department, and Boston.com has contacted police for additional information on this case.

Here’s where the dog was found: