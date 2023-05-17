Local Read the federal ethics investigation reports on Rachael Rollins Rollins “committed an extraordinary abuse of her power,” according to one of the federal watchdog reports. Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe, File

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins violated the Hatch Act — which limits certain political activities by federal employees — and “committed an extraordinary abuse of her power,” according to an investigative report released Wednesday.

Rollins announced her resignation Tuesday amid two separate ethics probes from federal watchdog agencies.

The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Office of Special Counsel both released their reports Wednesday morning.

Read the reports below:

DOJ Office of the Inspector General Report:

Department of Justice Offic…

U.S. Office of Special Counsel Report:

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel – Rollins Report