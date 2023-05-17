Read the federal ethics investigation reports on Rachael Rollins

Newsletter Signup
U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins violated the Hatch Act — which limits certain political activities by federal employees — and “committed an extraordinary abuse of her power,” according to an investigative report released Wednesday.
Rollins announced her resignation Tuesday amid two separate ethics probes from federal watchdog agencies.
The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Office of Special Counsel both released their reports Wednesday morning.
Read the reports below:
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel – Rollins Report
