Local Emergency repairs needed after dumpster truck strikes bridge on Route 1 in Saugus Photos from the scene show a hole punched into one of the metal beams at the Walnut Street overpass.

Commuters faced significant traffic delays in Saugus Friday morning after a truck struck a Route 1 overpass.

The crash occurred on Route 1 southbound at Walnut Street, initially closing the two righthand lanes of traffic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

A JRM Hauling and Recycling truck carrying a dumpster struck the underside of the overpass, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio told Boston.com via email. Photos from the scene showed a hole punched into the bridge’s metal beams.

The driver, a 38-year-old Lowell man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he said. Contrary to some earlier news reports, Procopio said the driver was not ejected from the truck, but instead got out on his own and fell to the ground.

An inspector cleared the bridge, and all lanes of traffic reopened on Route 1 southbound in Saugus around 10 a.m., according to Procopio.

In a later news release, MassDOT said it will conduct overnight emergency repair work on the bridge between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

The two right lanes of traffic on Route 1 southbound and the on-ramp from Route 129 westbound to Route 1 southbound will be closed during the repairs, with safety signs and police details on hand to guide drivers through the work zone, according to MassDOT.

Drivers should expect delays and reduced speeds, the agency cautioned.

Walnut Street overpass struck Saugus southbound traffic a mess. #boston pic.twitter.com/vURUxm0DpF — Stanley Forman (@sjforman138) May 19, 2023

Traffic Alert: Route One South in Saugus. A dumpster roll-up truck boom has struck the Walnut St. bridge. Heavy delays. The driver was transported to the hospital. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/GCdeURH7Xy — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) May 19, 2023