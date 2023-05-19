Local MGH employee arrested after allegedly trying to bring rifle into hospital The man, who is reportedly a resident, appeared to suffer a mental health crisis when he brought the unloaded firearm to the hospital.

A Massachusetts General Hospital employee tried to bring an unloaded hunting rifle to the hospital Wednesday night after telling police he believed they were trying to kill him.

The man, who was not named but is reportedly a resident at Mass General, was suffering a mental health crisis when he brought the weapon to the hospital around 8 p.m., according to officials.

He is facing charges of unlawful possession of a gun, the CBS I-Team reported. No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the I-Team report, the man called police and said God told him to bring his rifle and that the police were trying to kill him.

Witnesses also told investigators they heard the man saying he heard “God telling him” to do it and that the “police were out to kill him,” Boston 25 reported.

Officers kept him on the phone while tracking his location via cellphone towers. A security guard met the man as he arrived at the hospital and instructed him to put the object — a rifle wrapped in a shower curtain — on the ground.

Investigators secured the firearm and brought the man to the ER before he was taken to a psychiatric care unit. The man appeared to be hallucinating and had a history of psychosis, according to Boston 25.

Following the incident, Mass General Brigham released a statement, saying: “No patients were affected and the hospital remained open and operating normally. We appreciate the quick actions of all involved, including our colleagues and the Boston Police Department.”