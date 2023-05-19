Local Photos: Police seek suspects who stole more than $1K in tobacco products Investigators released surveillance photos of two persons of interest and asked anyone with information to send tips. Transit police released these photos of the robbery suspects. Courtesy

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help locating two people they believe may have stolen more than $1,000 worth of tobacco products from a vendor at North Station.

The alleged breaking and entering happened on the night of May 14 by the commuter rail area of the station, transit police said Friday in a Twitter post. Investigators also released surveillance photos of the persons of interest, who appear to be two young adult males.

Identification Sought: B&E Nighttime 5/14 North Station CR. Subjects stole over 1,000$ of tobacco products from vendor. Recognize these persons of interest ? Please contact our Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050.

One of the individuals is seen wearing a green Boston Celtics T-shirt, khaki pants, and gray Crocs as he climbs over a checkout counter. In one of the photos, that person is holding onto the handlebars of a bicycle. The other person of interest appears to be wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, and eyeglasses.

Investigators asked that anyone who recognizes the individuals contact their Criminal Investigation Unit by calling 617-222-1050.