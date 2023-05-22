Local Kingston man severely injured while making fireworks, police say A man sustained serious injuries to his hands, abdomen, and face Sunday. Police believe he was manufacturing fireworks.

Officials are warning the public about the dangers of trying to manufacture fireworks at home after a Kingston man suffered severe injuries while tinkering with “destructive devices.”

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, members of the Kingston Fire Department and Kingston Police Department responded to 8 Nobadeer Circle after receiving a 911 call. They found a man with severe injuries to his hands, abdomen, and face. He was brought by MedFlight to a Boston hospital and is expected to survive, officials said in a release.

An investigation that involved State Police bomb technicians and hazmat technicians got underway. Officials found and removed two destructive devices, and components that could have been used to create more.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the man intended to use the devices as fireworks, officials said.

“In the past 10 years, fireworks have caused nearly 1,000 significant fires and explosions in Massachusetts, along with dozens of injuries and about $2.5 million in damage,” Kingston Fire Chief Mark Douglass said in a statement. “Please, for your own safety and the safety of your family, friends, and neighbors, leave fireworks to the professionals.”

Last year, officials issued about 40 criminal summonses for violating the state’s fireworks laws. Almost 3,000 total fireworks were confiscated, worth more than $46,000, officials said.

An investigation remains ongoing into the Kingston incident.

“The possession, use, and sale of fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts even if they’re bought legally in another state,” Kingston Police Chief Maurice Splaine said in a statement. “State law requires that illegal fireworks be seized and destroyed. Don’t risk a fine and a day in court – leave fireworks to the professionals.”