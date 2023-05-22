Maine man dies from tick-borne illness

Newsletter Signup
Maine health officials are warning residents to be wary of ticks, after a Portland resident died from a rare tick-borne illness.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed an adult from Sagadahoc County died from Powassan virus disease May 17, marking the first-known instance of the non-treatable illness in the state this year. The victim was 58-year-old Robert J. Weymouth, of Portland, according to a local obituary.
“Cases of Powassan are rare in the United States, with about 25 cases reported each year since 2015,” the CDC wrote in a press release. “Maine has identified 15 cases since 2015, including four in 2022. Two of the individuals who contracted Powassan in 2022 died of the illness, making this the third recorded Powassan death in Maine since 2015.”
Officials say people contract the virus mainly from infected deer ticks or woodchuck ticks, and some who are bitten will never notice symptoms. People who do experience symptoms can start to develop fevers, headaches, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, or memory loss a week to a month after the initial bite.
“Some people may experience serious neurologic problems, like brain or spinal cord inflammation,” the CDC said. “About 10 percent of people with severe disease die. If you experience any of these symptoms after a tick bite, call a health care provider as soon as possible.”
Ticks reside in wooded, leafy, and shrubby areas, and officials say they can be found across all 16 counties in Maine often during the spring, summer, and fall. The CDC recommends the following to avoid and prevent tick bites:
For additional information on the Powassan virus and ticks, people can view the Maine CDC Powassan website, learn information on repellents, watch Maine CDC’s tickborne disease videos, and visit the University of Maine Tick Lab website.
