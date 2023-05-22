One person dead following early morning shooting in Waltham

Newsletter Signup
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Waltham early on Monday morning.
Waltham police responded to Lyman Street near Faneuil Road shortly after 1:29 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell said in a joint news release.
Upon arrival, the officers found an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The unidentified man received care at the scene and was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.
A neighbor told Boston 25 News that she woke up to the sound of several gunshots. Photos from the scene showed a car parked nearby with one of its windows shattered.
Ryan and O’Connell said the investigation remains active, and officials have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information on the case can reach the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3550 or Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office at 781-897-6600.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
