Local Police: Man dies after camper falls on him at NH campground The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Sunset Lake Campground, according to Hampstead Police.

A man died Sunday afternoon after a camper fell on him at a New Hampshire campground, according to local police.

Hampstead Police and Fire crews arrived shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Lake Campground, located at 104 Emerson Ave., Hampstead, to a report of a male subject who had been trapped underneath a fallen trailer, according to a Facebook press release from Hampstead Police.

According to a spokesperson for the park, the victim, who had frequented the park over the past 30 years, was a “very experienced seasonal camper” who “knew what he was doing and always took proper precautions.”

The spokesperson said the subject was alone while setting up for the season when a wheel on the camper “became unstable.”

“After a preliminary investigation, it appears the victim had been working underneath the elevated trailer, when the support system failed and the trailer came down on top of him,” police said.

After extracting the subject by lifting off the camper with a Hampstead Town Highway front end loader, emergency service providers pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

“Rescue crews were here within minutes, but unfortunately we lost a wonderful, generous, and kind man in the blink of an eye,” the park’s spokesperson said. “He enjoyed his summers here with his children and grandchildren as well as all of his ‘camp family,’ and everyone who knew him is just devastated.”

The victim and involved parties have not been identified pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.